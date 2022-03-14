Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,908 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,365,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,973,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($55.43) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

