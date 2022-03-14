Courier Capital LLC Sells 302 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $267.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.85 and a 200-day moving average of $271.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.