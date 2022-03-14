Courier Capital LLC Sells 316 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,097 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of AXP opened at $167.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.42. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

