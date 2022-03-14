CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
PMTS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $38.92.
CPI Card Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.