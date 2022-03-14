CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PMTS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

