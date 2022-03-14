Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $187,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

NYSE:CI opened at $226.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.44 and its 200 day moving average is $218.78. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

