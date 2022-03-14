Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mplx by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

