Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSE:TTM opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.01. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

