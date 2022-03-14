Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $108.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 12,130 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $1,333,572.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,977 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

