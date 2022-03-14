Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $362,000 Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $104,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

