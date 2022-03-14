Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $56.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

