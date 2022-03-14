Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HE. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $204,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

