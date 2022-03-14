Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,628 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,860 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 133.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 47.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,797 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 50,074 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.98. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

InMode Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.