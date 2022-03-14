CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $285.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.78 and a 200 day moving average of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

