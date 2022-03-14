CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $257.00 price target on the stock.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.20.
In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
