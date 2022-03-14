Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Crown Castle International worth $141,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,465. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.96 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

