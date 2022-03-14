Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 12404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Specifically, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

