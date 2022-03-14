Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.28 million and $4,893.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.06 or 0.06533765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.01 or 0.99875859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,762,020 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

