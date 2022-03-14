Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 76.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 253,786 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 48.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

AER opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

