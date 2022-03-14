Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $321,000 Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chuy’s worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $515.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

