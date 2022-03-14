Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI opened at $17.47 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.