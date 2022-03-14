Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 22,780 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

RCII opened at $25.92 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

