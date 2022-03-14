Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $22,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,461,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Shares of SLVM opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77. Sylvamo Corp has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Sylvamo Profile (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.