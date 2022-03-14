CumStar (CUMSTAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $77.00

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. CumStar has a market capitalization of $326,904.02 and approximately $77.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CumStar coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CumStar has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.57 or 0.06530792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,646.08 or 0.99933672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040490 BTC.

CumStar Profile

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

Buying and Selling CumStar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumStar directly using US dollars.

