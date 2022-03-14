Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.06.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURLF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.
Curaleaf Company Profile (Get Rating)
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.
