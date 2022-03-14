CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,225,000 after acquiring an additional 706,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,082,000 after buying an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,967,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 632,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 588,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

