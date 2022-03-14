CX Institutional Purchases 1,215 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,454 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.90 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.87.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

