CX Institutional Sells 6,920 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $185.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.83. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $176.31 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

