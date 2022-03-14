CX Institutional Sells 8,307 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $261.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

