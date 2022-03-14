CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $150.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average is $164.03. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $64,358,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $16,812,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

