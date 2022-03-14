Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,580 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 386,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 105,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.03 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.