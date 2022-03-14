Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after buying an additional 495,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 699,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,646,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,845,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,834,000 after buying an additional 94,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $171.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.87. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.22 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

