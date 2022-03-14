Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $725,000 Position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RMI opened at $19.22 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.