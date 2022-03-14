Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $74.21 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,111,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $69,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

