Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 61.8% in February

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter valued at about $673,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.99. 242,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,667. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

