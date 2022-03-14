Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ATDS opened at $1.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

