Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells $1,060,700.76 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 339 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $9,153.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,813.00.

NYSE:MSP opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 262,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.