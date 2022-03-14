DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $934,498.77 and $869,902.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,762.70 or 0.99787540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00067293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00265075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001283 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

