Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. 791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.