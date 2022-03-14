Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives $244.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DROOF. Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.89) to GBX 244 ($3.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) in a research report on Monday.

DROOF remained flat at $$1.43 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

