Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

