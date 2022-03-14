Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.11.

SNAP stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock valued at $48,706,915.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

