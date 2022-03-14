Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.47 ($0.60) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.09. The company has a market capitalization of £32.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,914.05).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

