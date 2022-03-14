Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price to 950.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CABGY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $841.33.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.