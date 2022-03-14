Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Target Price to $20.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,469,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

