Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 13,994 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of HBT Financial worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $546.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

