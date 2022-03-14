Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,099 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

