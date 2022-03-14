Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Capital Bancorp worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $321.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

