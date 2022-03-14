Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Generation Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBIO shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

GBIO stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.13. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

