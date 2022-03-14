Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 86.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 60.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 70.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

