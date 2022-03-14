Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,280 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAOI opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $94.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

